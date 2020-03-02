State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,517,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,069 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.36% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $46,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 40,242 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.21. 13,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.35). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

