State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.02% of Sykes Enterprises worth $46,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,322,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,011,000 after acquiring an additional 43,283 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 566.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 91,673 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 37,417 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ SYKE traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $30.87. 3,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,452. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $425.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Sykes Enterprises Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.