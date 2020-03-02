State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.32% of Avangrid worth $50,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 11.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Avangrid by 24.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Avangrid by 8.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 567.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 27.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 370,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after acquiring an additional 78,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGR traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,550. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Avangrid Inc has a 52 week low of $47.24 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.74.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Avangrid had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avangrid Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 81.11%.

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

