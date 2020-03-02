State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,120,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.96% of TTM Technologies worth $46,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 687,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 68,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 315,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 26,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $747,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

TTMI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 18,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $719.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

See Also: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.