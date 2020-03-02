State Street Corp Buys 14,664 Shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

State Street Corp increased its position in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.69% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $49,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Advanced Disposal Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In other Advanced Disposal Services news, VP Michael K. Slattery sold 126,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $4,171,334.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 190,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,719.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADSW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.99. 85,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -412.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.54.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $400.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.68 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. Advanced Disposal Services’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

