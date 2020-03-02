State Street Corp Buys 247,624 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.80% of Kodiak Sciences worth $48,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,902,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.47 per share, with a total value of $122,633,093.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,073,296 shares of company stock worth $132,525,933.

KOD stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,632. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average is $38.98. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

