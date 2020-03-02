State Street Corp Buys 28,867 Shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,312,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,867 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.29% of Renasant worth $46,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Renasant by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Renasant by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Renasant by 5,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 787,153 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Renasant by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 979,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Renasant by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Foy acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.66 per share, with a total value of $30,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,796.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of Renasant stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.12. 6,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average of $34.33. Renasant Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Renasant Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

