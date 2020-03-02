State Street Corp Buys 4,605 Shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.91% of Gibraltar Industries worth $47,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 168.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of ROCK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,641. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $35.29 and a 52-week high of $56.58.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

