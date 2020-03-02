State Street Corp Buys 52,033 Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.53% of Irhythm Technologies worth $45,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Irhythm Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Irhythm Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $396,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,183,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,602,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,042. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 1.37. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $98.07.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 68.98%. The company had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRTC. BidaskClub raised Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

