State Street Corp Buys 7,187 Shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,215,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.68% of Triton International worth $48,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRTN. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Triton International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Triton International stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,363. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.43. Triton International Ltd has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.21.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). Triton International had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triton International Ltd will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

