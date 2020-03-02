State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

State Street Corp lowered its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,283,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Lazard worth $51,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Lazard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.13. 45,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,865. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.36. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Lazard had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 53.88%. The firm had revenue of $721.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

