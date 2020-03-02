State Street Corp Decreases Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,986 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 11,757 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.06% of Perficient worth $46,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 9,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

PRFT stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.94. 13,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,529. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $145.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.55 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $713,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,503,705.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.