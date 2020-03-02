State Street Corp Grows Stake in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 793,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.89% of Materion worth $47,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Materion by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 108,477 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 6.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 180,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Materion by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 148,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Materion by 73.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34,910 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Materion by 40.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTRN traded up $2.34 on Monday, hitting $47.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $925.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.93. Materion Corp has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.88.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.33 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion Corp will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $281,234.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,234.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

MTRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Sidoti raised shares of Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

