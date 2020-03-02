State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

State Street Corp grew its position in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,664 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 73,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.53% of Arch Coal worth $48,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Coal by 89.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 130,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after buying an additional 61,775 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 8,292.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38,644 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arch Coal by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 30,488 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Arch Coal during the third quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arch Coal by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter.

ARCH traded down $3.05 on Monday, hitting $47.30. The company had a trading volume of 15,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,031. The firm has a market cap of $761.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.37. Arch Coal Inc has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $101.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.30 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arch Coal Inc will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARCH shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arch Coal in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Arch Coal in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In related news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $91,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,537. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

