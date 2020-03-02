State Street Corp Has $45.99 Million Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.26% of Otter Tail worth $45,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTTR. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Otter Tail by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Otter Tail stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.07. 2,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average is $52.37.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $215.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.40 million. Analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

