State Street Corp Has $45 Million Holdings in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.08% of Methode Electronics worth $45,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Methode Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $41.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.