State Street Corp Has $46.33 Million Stock Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,244,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.18% of Trinseo worth $46,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter worth $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 1,139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 11,394 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSE traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 18,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,385. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.79. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $51.59. The stock has a market cap of $857.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.13). Trinseo had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSE shares. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other Trinseo news, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $57,028.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at $792,998.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

