State Street Corp Has $46.66 Million Position in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,384,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 326,604 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.15% of Fate Therapeutics worth $46,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 11,216,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,197,000 after acquiring an additional 857,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1,812.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,355,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,105,000 after buying an additional 3,179,714 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 98.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,180,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,327,000 after buying an additional 586,589 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,121,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 840,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 331,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $117,933.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,473.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $636,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,324,461.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,433. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

FATE traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.14. The company had a trading volume of 636,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,331. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

