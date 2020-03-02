State Street Corp Has $46.70 Million Stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,624,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.24% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $46,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTB. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,575,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,148,000 after purchasing an additional 76,496 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after buying an additional 17,977 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth $6,504,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

CTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,632. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $750.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.18 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

