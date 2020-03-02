State Street Corp Has $47.49 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.17% of Nutrien worth $47,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,841,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,060,000 after purchasing an additional 97,277 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,328,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,288,000 after acquiring an additional 32,188 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,210,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,021,000 after acquiring an additional 100,904 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,084,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,960,000 after acquiring an additional 22,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,041,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,726,000 after acquiring an additional 43,001 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTR. Bank of America decreased their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Nutrien stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $47.67. Nutrien Ltd has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $55.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

