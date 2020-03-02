State Street Corp Has $48.62 Million Stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,680,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194,278 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.30% of Franklin Street Properties worth $48,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,841. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.44 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $9.50) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Franklin Street Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Street Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

