State Street Corp Has $49.08 Million Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

State Street Corp increased its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 926,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.92% of Winnebago Industries worth $49,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WGO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 9.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $191,370.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,011.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $342,573.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WGO traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $51.07. The stock had a trading volume of 20,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WGO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

