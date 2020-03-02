State Street Corp Has $50.15 Million Stock Holdings in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,322,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,436 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.00% of Mobile Mini worth $50,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MINI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MINI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

NASDAQ MINI traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.97. The stock had a trading volume of 141,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,953. Mobile Mini Inc has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mobile Mini Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is 59.90%.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

