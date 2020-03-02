State Street Corp Has $50.68 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.27% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $50,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

MDY traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $336.80. 403,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,427. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $374.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.89. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $322.65 and a one year high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

