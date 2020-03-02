State Street Corp Has $50.91 Million Stake in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.78% of SINA worth $50,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SINA by 374.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SINA during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in SINA during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in SINA by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SINA during the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SINA. Benchmark raised their price objective on SINA from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BOCOM International lowered SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SINA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SINA traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.58. 45,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.92. SINA Corp has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $69.49. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.43. SINA had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. SINA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SINA Corp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SINA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 15.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

