State Street Corp Increases Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

State Street Corp lifted its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,832 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.40% of City worth $45,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in City during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of City in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of City in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of City during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCO traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.75. City Holding has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 million. City had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that City Holding will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Diane W. Strong-Treister acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,888.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHCO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of City in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of City from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

