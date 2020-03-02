State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,659,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.22% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $50,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBCF. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 90,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Christopher E. Fogal acquired 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $49,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,727.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBCF shares. B. Riley cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.