State Street Corp Lowers Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,319,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.57% of Benchmark Electronics worth $45,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 382.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 115,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 91,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 53,650 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 51,859 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 29,039 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE BHE traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.04. The company had a trading volume of 16,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,554. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $37.36.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

