State Street Corp Lowers Stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 63,792 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.00% of Inogen worth $45,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INGN. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Inogen by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

INGN traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 15,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,669. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.49. Inogen Inc has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $109.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.99.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Inogen had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inogen Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

