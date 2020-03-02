State Street Corp Lowers Stock Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,191,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 189,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.20% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $50,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 319,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 542,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 22,177 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 208,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $453,743.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,113.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.57.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.82. 50,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,698. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

