State Street Corp Lowers Stock Position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 981,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,792 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.22% of Zogenix worth $51,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,954,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at $938,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Zogenix by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 32,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ZGNX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, February 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.55.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $1,165,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,107.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $1,775,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,725 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,210. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZGNX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 19,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,581. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.40.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.