State Street Corp Makes New Investment in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,719,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,752,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.86% of Actuant as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Actuant during the fourth quarter valued at $11,080,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Actuant in the third quarter worth $3,961,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Actuant during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,064,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Actuant in the fourth quarter worth $1,304,000.

EPAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Actuant in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAC traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 17,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,125. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.25. Actuant Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $27.94.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $375,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,476.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $50,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,377.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

