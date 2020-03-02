State Street Corp Purchases 11,346 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,516,865 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.04% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $49,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHLB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,780,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $212,841,000 after buying an additional 765,178 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 638.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 394,199 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,552 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 50.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 28,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BHLB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

NYSE:BHLB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.52.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

