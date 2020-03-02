State Street Corp Purchases 22,252 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

State Street Corp raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,310,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,252 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.03% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $47,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 607,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after acquiring an additional 92,986 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 13,880.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 471.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 320,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 264,743 shares during the last quarter.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,269. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.