State Street Corp Purchases 45,765 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

State Street Corp increased its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,960,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.16% of Hilltop worth $48,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTH. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,287,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,416,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 122,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,761,000. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTH traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,330. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.93.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

