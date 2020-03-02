State Street Corp Purchases 49,781 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,339,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.29% of Liberty Latin America worth $45,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,561,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,887,000 after acquiring an additional 422,816 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,730,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at $2,361,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 12,038,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,262,000 after purchasing an additional 85,459 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 50,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LILAK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 47,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,590. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 1.70.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $974.60 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on LILAK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank cut Liberty Latin America to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

