State Street Corp Purchases 704,700 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,290,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704,700 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.20% of NIO worth $49,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in NIO by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 7.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of NIO by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 242.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NIO shares. Citigroup lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.89.

Shares of NIO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.01. 1,935,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,704,488. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.18.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.96). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. NIO’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

