State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,890,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311,873 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.57% of Centennial Resource Development worth $45,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 42,368.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,200,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,023,000 after buying an additional 8,219,541 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,163 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $9,722,000. CDAM UK Ltd raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 15.9% during the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,673,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 229,450 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 119.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,804 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 622,521 shares during the period.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

CDEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

Shares of CDEV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.20. 166,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,260,576. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $656.60 million, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.