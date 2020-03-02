State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,326,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.43% of WesBanco worth $50,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 11.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBC stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. WesBanco Inc has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.25.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 40.52%.

In other news, Director Kerry M. Stemler purchased 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,622.93. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,850.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

