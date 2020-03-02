State Street Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,505 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.50% of Cardtronics worth $49,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cardtronics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

NASDAQ:CATM traded down $1.21 on Monday, reaching $35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 18,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,408. Cardtronics PLC has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Cardtronics Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.