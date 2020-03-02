State Street Corp Sells 32,065 Shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,701,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 32,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.92% of KEMET worth $46,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of KEMET by 29.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,824,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,168,000 after acquiring an additional 410,497 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in KEMET during the third quarter valued at $4,907,000. Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KEMET by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after buying an additional 215,156 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in KEMET by 426.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 244,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 197,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KEMET during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,582,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KEMET alerts:

In other KEMET news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $156,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,278.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEMET stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.14. 53,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,340. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. KEMET Co. has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $27.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. KEMET had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KEMET Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley lowered shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.20 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.