State Street Corp Sells 43,484 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,482,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,484 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.60% of Getty Realty worth $49,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Getty Realty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Getty Realty by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of GTY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,249. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $27.87 and a one year high of $33.75.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 35.35%. Analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.05%.

