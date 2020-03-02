State Street Corp Sells 8,889 Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 989,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.92% of BioTelemetry worth $45,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in BioTelemetry by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $809,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 361,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioTelemetry stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.70. 16,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,772. BioTelemetry Inc has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $112.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BioTelemetry Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEAT. Sidoti reduced their price target on BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on BioTelemetry in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BioTelemetry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

