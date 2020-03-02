State Street Corp Sells 9,574 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,574 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.18% of Stamps.com worth $45,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,472,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,619,000 after buying an additional 197,351 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Stamps.com by 1,258.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 76,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 70,948 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Stamps.com by 32.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 288,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 70,159 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,945,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Stamps.com by 116.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 40,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

STMP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Stamps.com from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Stamps.com stock traded up $7.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.50. 40,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,958. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.94. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $185.20.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.90. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.