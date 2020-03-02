State Street Corp Takes Position in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,514,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,878,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.95% of Envista as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the third quarter valued at about $173,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Shares of Envista stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.40. 31,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,183. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.12. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.38 million. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVST. Evercore ISI began coverage on Envista in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.