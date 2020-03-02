State Street Corp Trims Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,273 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.84% of Mercury General worth $49,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mercury General by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 159,989 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 21.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 139,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 25,019 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 63,209 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 86.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 29,120 shares during the period. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

MCY traded up $1.57 on Monday, reaching $44.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,314. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Mercury General had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.92%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

