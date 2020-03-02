Status (SNT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $28.69 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Neraex, DEx.top and Livecoin. Status has a market cap of $53.40 million and $28.69 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.09 or 0.02843042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00225319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00135350 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Status Profile

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, GOPAX, ZB.COM, Gatecoin, Livecoin, IDEX, OTCBTC, Gate.io, IDCM, ABCC, IDAX, Poloniex, OOOBTC, Radar Relay, Liqui, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, DEx.top, Huobi, OKEx, Kucoin, Tidex, Upbit, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Ovis, Koinex, ChaoEX, DDEX, Bittrex, DragonEX, HitBTC, Neraex, Binance, BigONE, Bithumb, TOPBTC and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

