Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) EVP Russell B. Rinn Acquires 5,000 Shares

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) EVP Russell B. Rinn bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $131,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 231,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,663.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,477. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.82. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 154.84%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

