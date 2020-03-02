Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Cap of $64.11 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Steem has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market cap of $64.11 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002007 BTC on exchanges including RuDEX, Upbit, GOPAX and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,845.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.47 or 0.03821189 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00759148 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005592 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00019930 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000223 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 378,671,736 coins and its circulating supply is 361,697,642 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RuDEX, GOPAX, Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit, Bithumb, Binance, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

