Stellar Hits 24 Hour Volume of $405.18 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, Stellar has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $405.18 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.0595 or 0.00000674 BTC on major exchanges including Stellarport, ZB.COM, Binance and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $244.74 or 0.02772742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00223001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00048517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00134843 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 20,207,027,020 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Upbit, BCEX, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Koinex, Kryptono, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Gate.io, CryptoMarket, Ovis, C2CX, Indodax, Stellarport, ABCC, Kuna, Cryptomate, GOPAX, Huobi, Kraken, Kucoin, Exrates, Bitbns, ZB.COM, BitMart, CEX.IO, CoinEgg, Binance, RippleFox, Vebitcoin, Exmo, Stronghold, OTCBTC, Poloniex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Koineks and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

